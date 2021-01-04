Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $17.43 on Monday. Verbund has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.23 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

