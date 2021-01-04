Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNTR. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.