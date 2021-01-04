VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.78. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,166 shares.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

