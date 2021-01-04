Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.95 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce $331.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.54 million and the highest is $341.30 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $276.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 146,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,049. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.