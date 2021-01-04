Validity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,851.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $22,851.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,203,590 coins and its circulating supply is 4,187,650 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

