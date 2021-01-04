Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.47

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 5281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,769,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 215,950 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 602.2% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 159.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 335,866 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after buying an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

