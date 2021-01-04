USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $627,774.95 and $1,245.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,354.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.60 or 0.01284025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002898 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008498 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

