USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USAT. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

