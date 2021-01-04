US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.91.
Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.91 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.