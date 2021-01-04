US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.91 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.