Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Head to Head Survey

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81% New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and New Residential Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 4.11 $37.28 million $1.43 9.88 New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.34 $563.30 million $2.17 4.58

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 4 0 0 2.00 New Residential Investment 0 0 13 0 3.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $11.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 202 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

