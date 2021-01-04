Uquid Coin (UQC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00016059 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, IDAX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $53.07 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, IDAX, IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

