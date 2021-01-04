Universal Currency (UNIT) One Day Volume Tops $33,735.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universal Currency has a total market capitalization of $1,028.05 and $33,735.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

