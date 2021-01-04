Universa Hits 1-Day Volume of $73,007.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $73,007.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

