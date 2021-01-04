Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.89

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 27018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 132.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

