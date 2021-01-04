Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.85

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 4835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 123,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

