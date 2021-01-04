Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Hits $7.11 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $18,674.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

