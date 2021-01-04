Ubex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $782,864.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Ubex has a total market cap of $614,159.09 and approximately $782,864.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010272 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00302365 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, LBank, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

