TurtleNetwork (TN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,365.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $539,841.23 and approximately $6,365.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00124900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00327086 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00030663 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000155 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002674 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.