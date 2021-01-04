Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Analysts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TPB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,916. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $844.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
