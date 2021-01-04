Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Analysts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,916. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $844.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

