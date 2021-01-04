TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00290056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.12 or 0.02059817 BTC.

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

