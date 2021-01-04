TrumpCoin Trading 122.6% Higher This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $135,965.92 and approximately $63.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 122.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002444 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

