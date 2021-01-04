TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and Crex24. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $274.97 million and approximately $195.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00524709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00146964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00270489 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049321 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Zebpay, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, WazirX, Crex24, HBUS, Binance, Bitso, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

