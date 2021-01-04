TRON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $1.81 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000196 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

