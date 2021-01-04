Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBIO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,364. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. Analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.