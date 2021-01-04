TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $577.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $577.87.
TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:TDG traded down $17.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $601.72. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,106. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.67.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
