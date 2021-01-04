TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $577.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $577.87.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $17.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $601.72. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,106. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

