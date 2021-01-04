Traders Buy Large Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the average volume of 310 call options.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.83. 562,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

