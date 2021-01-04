TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.80

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 4024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.98 ($0.10).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.88.

Get TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.