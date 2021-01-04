Tierion Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $765,801.32 and $25,226.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Tierion

TNT is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

