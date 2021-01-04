Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00042465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00306557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

