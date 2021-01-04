Thomasville National Bank Sells 5,544 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $1,947,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,736. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

