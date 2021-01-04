Thomasville National Bank Sells 350 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.82. 8,327,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.