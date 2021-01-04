Thomasville National Bank Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 36,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.03. 51,318,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

