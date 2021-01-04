Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 3.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $3,225,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.71.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $3.73 on Monday, hitting $351.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.