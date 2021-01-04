Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

