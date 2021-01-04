Thomasville National Bank Buys 670 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 688,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,516,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

