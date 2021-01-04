Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,411,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.