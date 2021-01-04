Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.