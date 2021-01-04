The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post $615.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.79 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $365.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.14. 175,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

