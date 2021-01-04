The Sandbox Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and $6.64 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013316 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 165.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

