The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMR. ValuEngine raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

