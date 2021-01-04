The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,230.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,077,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,026 shares of company stock worth $9,762,949 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

