The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.98

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 51118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

