The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce sales of $6.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.71 billion and the highest is $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $26.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.96 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 176,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,736. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

