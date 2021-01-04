The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 36.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

