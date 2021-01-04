The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 1-Year High at $268.40

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.40 and last traded at $267.20, with a volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.92 and its 200 day moving average is $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

