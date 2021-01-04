The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

GCV stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

