The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

The First Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $278.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

FNLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded The First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.