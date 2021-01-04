The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DDRLF opened at $31.15 on Monday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Company Profile

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

