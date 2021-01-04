The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.46

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 32536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock valued at $62,715,266. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,605,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,392,000 after buying an additional 142,869 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 171,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $2,106,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

