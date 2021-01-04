The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $199.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $221.00.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $214.06 on Monday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

